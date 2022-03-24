The Latest – Thursday, March 24

7:50 a.m.

Caltrans says all lanes of Highway 50 have reopened.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was killed early Thursday morning when two vehicles crashed on Highway 50 in East Sacramento.

Around 4:15 a.m., officials said two vehicles crashed on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of 59th Street. One of the vehicles ended up on its roof.

One person died, but it’s unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash. The identity of the deceased has not been reported.

Eastbound Highway 50 was reduced to one lane and traffic is averaging speeds around 5 mph. Drivers are experiencing significant delays between the X Street exits (exits 4B and 5) and the 65th Street exits (exits 8 and 8B).

This story is developing. Check back for updates.