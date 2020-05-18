Crash leaves more than 10,000 without power in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash near Folsom Boulevard and Butterfield Way left more than 10,000 SMUD customers in the La Riviera area without power.

By 8 a.m., less than 100 customers remained without power.

According to CHP, this incident involved two crashes.

The first crash was a minor fender bender. The driver believed to be responsible attempted to leave the scene.

An officer told FOX40 the driver took off east on Folsom Boulevard, hydroplaned, crashed into a power pole and landed in a ditch.

Authorities expect the road to be closed for the next three hours as SMUD works to repair the power pole.

This is a developing story.

