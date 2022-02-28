STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Monday morning when their vehicles crashed in an area just west of Turlock.

The California Highway Patrol said it got a call about the crash around 5:45 a.m.

Two vehicles had somehow collided on West Main Avenue at South Carpenter Road, which is a little over 10 miles away from Turlock and 11 miles south of Modesto.

Both drivers involved in the crash died, a CHP spokesperson told FOX40.

CHP officers have set up detours at Jennings and South Carpenter roads, and drivers have been told to avoid the area until around 10 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates as a FOX40 crew heads to the scene.