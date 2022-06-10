PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Placer County.

Officers said the crash happened on Nicolaus Road, east of state Route 65 and Lincoln.

A photo shared by the CHP shows the car upside down and on fire. The ground behind the car is scorched black, and power lines hang low, just above the car.

Crash on Nicolaus Road, east of state Route 65 and Lincoln. (Photo from California Highway Patrol)

PG&E is at the scene as power lines were knocked down during the crash. Power is out in parts of Lincoln.

How serious the person’s injuries are is not known. The CHP also did not say if the person was a driver or a passenger, only that it was a solo-vehicle crash.