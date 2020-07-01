Crash sends vehicle into group gathered for vigil along Elk Grove Florin Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash Monday night along Elk Grove Florin Road in South Sacramento left three people injured when a car swerved into a vigil.

A spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol says a vehicle was rear-ended on Elk Grove Florin Road, just north of Gerber Road.

The crash sent the vehicle into people who had gathered for a nearby vigil, leaving three people with injuries, according to the CHP.

One person sustained major injuries but the CHP says those injuries were not life-threatening.

Two others sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash but say speed may be a factor.