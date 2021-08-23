Crash throws motorcyclist onto rural road near Wilton, killing him

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Sunday morning southwest of Wilton when he crashed into a pickup truck and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The California Highway Patrol said a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck was stopped in traffic around 11:40 a.m. on eastbound Dillard Road, west of Riley Road.

A 69-year-old man on a 2016 Indian motorcycle was straddling the broken yellow line as he rode toward the stopped truck, CHP officials said.

According to the CHP, the 34-year-old Lincoln man driving the Chevrolet made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcycle, which threw the motorcyclist onto the dirt shoulder.

CHP officers said they tried to revive the 69-year-old man using CPR but he died at the scene.

The pickup truck driver cooperated with investigators and was released, unharmed.

CHP officials said they do not think alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.