Crest Theatre prepares for reopening in hopes of staying in business

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The pandemic has been a financially tough time for almost all industries, but many movie theaters and concert venues could be forced to close their doors forever.

In March, the U.S. box office hit a 20 year low and AMC and Universal studios are now fighting over films being released on demand at the same time as in theaters.

“Hopefully they all come back once this is all over,” said Crest Theatre general manager Robert Alvis.

Originally built in 1912, the Crest Theatre on K Street in downtown Sacramento has entertained audiences for nearly a century.

Alvis said the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to lock the doors for more than a month.

“The last weekend was the middle of March. We had a concert on Friday where we only let 250 people in,” said Alvis. “We had 25 employees on payroll at the time.”

Now, he’s the only employee.

In the meantime, Alvis told FOX40 that the theater is losing around $100,000 a month, not only in ticket sales but also concessions.

Still, he considers himself lucky. He said his landlord is cutting him slack.

“Which has been a big help because a large part of that number is rent,” said Alvis.

Currently, Alvis is planning on how things will work once some restrictions are lifted.

“We can set this place up where no one comes in contact with anybody,” said Alvis. “We can set up the aisle to where nobody has to walk in front of anybody.”

However, he admits that concessions likely won’t come back at first, which is great news for people wanting to bring outside food but it’s bad news for his bottom line.

Even once phase three of reopening begins, Alvis said he will only be able to show films. It won’t be until phase four that concerts will begin again and that’s where the theater gets most of its money.

“So, it might be a while before there’s large concerts here,” said Alvis.

Even once he’s allowed to reopen, many potential customers may not feel comfortable coming to the movies right away.

“That’s a lot of people in very close proximity to each other,” said Alvis.

For now, he’s hoping for assistance, selling T-shirts online and offering a movie club where you can buy tickets in bulk now for a discount.

“Hopefully, a lot of people will take advantage of that and help us out,” said Alvis.

He just hopes that will be enough to keep the Crest’s lights on.

“Even though we’re not like an essential business, entertainment is essential. And I think people need to laugh and need to smile and need to see other people,” said Alvis.