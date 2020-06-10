Crest Theatre prepares to reopen following new state guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After nearly three months of waiting, Crest Theatre General Manager Robert Alvis is preparing to reopen for movies now that the California Department of Public Health announced restrictions would ease on Friday.

“It’s one thing to say we can be open and we can put in all the safety restrictions,” Alvis told FOX40. “But it’s another thing, are people going to show up?”

He’s hoping they will and taking extra precautions to make customers feel as safe as possible by following state guidelines.

“We have a pretty good set-up here with how big the auditorium is and how big the lobby is. That we can make it to where you only have to come within 6 feet of the person who scans your ticket,” Alvis said.

Public health rules state theaters must operate at 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is lower.

While the Crest’s auditorium can normally accommodate more than 900 people, they’ll only be admitting 100, staggering families between rows to maintain at least a 6-foot distance.

“Use every other row and because we do have four aisles, we’re going to set it up to where each group has aisle access,” Alvis told FOX40.

Seats will be sanitized between every movie, masks are required whenever a customer is out of their seat and tickets must be reserved in advance online and printed off before the show.

They’ll also be limiting the number of people in restrooms so they can sanitize between every person.

“As far as profitability goes, there is none at 100 people,” Alvis said.

Alvis said he’s just aiming to break even. Most of the Crest’s income before the coronavirus pandemic came from concerts and other live events, which are not allowed in the state’s current stage of reopening.

“Even a smaller loss helps us get further down the road without having to close,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. So, we’re just hoping to give some people some laughs. I think people need it.”