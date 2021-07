SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire has burned 30 acres along the American River Parkway, Sacramento fire officials said Wednesday morning.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire is burning near mile marker 6, which is in the area of Hurley and Ethan ways.

INCIDENT UPDATE: Grass fire in American River Parkway at MM6 is at approximately 30 acres according to incident commander. Second alarm assignment has been called. pic.twitter.com/JIVjR72MQm — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 7, 2021

More manpower has been called in to help firefighters battle the two-alarm fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.