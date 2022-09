TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Fire Department responded to a log deck on fire at the Chinese Camp SPI Mill Monday morning, the fire department said.

The Sonora City Fire Department also responded to the fire, which happened on Perricone Road.

The fire department said the fire has been contained to a piece of equipment outside the mill.

The fire department said no injuries were reported and that crews would stay at the mill for several hours as the smoldering debris cooled.