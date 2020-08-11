Crews battle grass fires burning near Roseville neighborhoods

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple fire crews have been battling grass fires in Roseville, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

The fires have been burning in the areas of Wheat Field and Fieldstone courts, according to the fire department’s 6 p.m. post.

With the help of fire crews from Rocklin, officials say forward progress of one of the fires was stopped near Wheat Field Court by 6:15 p.m.

Flames are still spreading near Fieldstone Court. Roseville firefighters are getting help from outside agencies to battle them.

Roseville Fire and outside agencies on scene of an active brush fire near Fieldstone Court. pic.twitter.com/wOUGToA7te — Roseville Fire (@RSVL_Fire) August 11, 2020

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.