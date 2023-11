(FOX40.COM) — Fire crews battled a two-story apartment fire Monday morning in Sacramento.

The fire started around 4:50 a.m. on the first floor of the apartment on Seavey Circle before spreading up to the second.

The Sacramento Fire Department said 6 people were home at the time of the fire and that everyone got out safe.

According to the fire department, the apartment sustained major damage. A unit next to the burned apartment suffered smoke damage.