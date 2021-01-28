Crews continue working to restore power to thousands of customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — SMUD and PG&E crews continue to work towards restoring power as tens of thousands of people are waking up in the dark Thursday.

Powerful and constant gusts of wind wreaked havoc in Northern California Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, SMUD was reporting more than 400 outages across the Sacramento area, affecting more than 14,000 SMUD customers.

The latest SMUD outage information can be found here.

“We are getting there as quickly as possible,” said Chris Capra with SMUD told FOX40 on Wednesday.

Crews made significant progress in restoring power to ~30k customers in the past 8 hours & continue to work through the night. Under 30k customers without power now. We sincerely wish we could restore power to all immediately, but there’s still more challenging work to be done. pic.twitter.com/xIEsGEeQjf — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 28, 2021

Capra said they knew this would be a powerful storm and that’s exactly what it has become.

“Could be one of the most powerful storms in the last 20 years. I would say top five,” Capra explained.

He added it has usually taken a few days to fully restore power after similar storms, but this time around he doesn’t believe that will be the case.

For SMUD — Wednesday morning was the peak for outages.

Capra told FOX40 that 156,000 SMUD customers were without power around Sacramento County.

The Broderick neighborhood was also in the dark Wednesday.

“Our entire service area has been impacted, but we have had a large amount of customers out in the Sacramento region,” explained Megan McFarland with PG&E.

McFarland also agreed this could be the largest storm in the past decade. She added 235,000 people lost power in their service area.

The latest PG&E outage information can be found here.