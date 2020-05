STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Stockton are battling a 3-alarm fire at a tomato packing plant filled with plastic pallets.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning near Waterloo Road and D Street, east of downtown Stockton.

The smoke plume can be seen nearly 40 miles away.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

3 alarm fire at the tomato packing plant on 1400 Waterloo. Stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/wVS6RciKkt — Stockton Fire (@stocktonfire) May 26, 2020

This is a developing story.