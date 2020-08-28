Crews find body of missing boater at Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Cadaver dogs and an underwater robot helped a search and rescue team at Lake Tahoe recover the body Thursday of a boater who had been missing for days.

South Lake Tahoe city spokesman Chris Fiore said the El Dorado County team located Ian Morlang, 25, at about 3 p.m. beneath the water on the south end of the lake.

Morlang was on a boat with two other people who were rescued by a sailboat late Tuesday afternoon after the three went swimming and their rental boat drifted away from them.

South Lake Tahoe police say the two people who were rescued were wearing life-jackets but Morlang was not.

Authorities say the three rented a boat from the Tahoe Keys Marina and went swimming off the vessel near Lily Beach. The couple told investigators Morlang went under the water and wasn’t seen again.

Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and a medical helicopter searched until sunset Tuesday.

The Coast Guard and a Navy helicopter from Fallon Naval Air Station continued the search through the night and resumed efforts with the county and local emergency personnel on Wednesday and Thursday with the dogs and the remotely operated underwater vehicle.