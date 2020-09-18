Crews investigating apartment fire on Hillsdale Boulevard, near Walerga Road

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire crews are investigating a fire at an apartment on Hillsdale Boulevard.

Crews said the fire was contained to a corner unit. The adjoining unit had minimal smoke damage.

National Guardsman SSGT. Eddie Siguenza told FOX40 he noticed the flames on his way to work and stopped to help make sure no one was still inside the unit.

The occupants made it out safely before his arrival.

Siguenza suffered minor burns to his hands while going door-to-door, but no other injuries were reported.

Hillsdale Boulevard, between Palm Avenue and Walerga Road, will remain partially closed while crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.