SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Authorities are investigating a house fire in Meadowview that left one family displaced.

Fire crews responded to the 2-alarm fire on 21st Street, near Kirk Way, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said one person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Three others made it out without injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

#dashcam video from Battalion 2 shows conditions upon arrival . Firefighters did a good job of saving surrounding properties. pic.twitter.com/zVUoVu8D7U — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 25, 2020

This is a developing story.