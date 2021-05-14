Crews investigating fire at North Highlands commercial building

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is investigating a fire at a commercial building on Auburn Boulevard in North Highlands.

Crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters believe the fire started outside of the building before spreading to the interior and a second-floor office.

Three of the building’s occupancies were impacted by the fire.

The thick smoke made it difficult for crews to search the building for anyone trapped inside, Metro Fire said. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.