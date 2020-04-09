Crews ready Sleep Train Arena for patients

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the years the Sleep Train Arena has been vacant, Sacramento City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby has pushed for that space to have a second life as a hospital.

The arena is getting that second life now. Gov. Gavin Newsom used Sleep Train as the backdrop for his daily coronavirus update on Tuesday.

The governor has said California needs to add 50,000 beds to the 75,000 that already exist in order to handle COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Four-hundred of those beds will be inside the Sleep Train Arena.

The first purpose for them will be for those not infected with the virus in order to decompress traditional hospitals.

COVID-19 positive patients may be placed there if need be.

On Wednesday, ductwork and wiring was installed inside the arena to facilitate all that.

The hospital ship USNS Mercy and the Santa Clara Convention Center are two other California sites being used in this way.