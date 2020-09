SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews responded to a 3-alarm fire at a recycling center north of downtown Sacramento Thursday.

The fire sent a large plume of black smoke above the Sacramento skyline.

The flames were contained to a large pile of debris at the facility at 12th and North B streets, according to the fire department.

3rd alarm fire at a metal recycling center North B/12th St. Fire crews using aerial ladders to surround and control the fire which is contained to the pile of debris. Use caution if in the area due to a large amount of fire resources working. pic.twitter.com/eYyoGDEOC7 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 24, 2020

It was not immediately known how the fire started.