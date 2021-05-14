Crews respond to 5-alarm fire at Empire Theatre in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews in Stockton are responding to a five-alarm fire at Empire Theatre on Pacific Avenue.

At this time, the cause of the fire was not immediately unknown and is under investigation.

The historic Empire theater went up in flames this morning. @stocktonfire started getting calls around 5am. The chief tells me they went inside and fought the fire for about 30 minutes before they realized the building could collapse. pic.twitter.com/Uzu7nLP2NH — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) May 14, 2021

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. and crews were inside the building for 30 minutes until they had to exit for their safety.

The roof then collapsed in, Fire Chief Richard Edwards told FOX40.

The main entry to the theater and the businesses to the south were saved largely by the sprinklers, Edwards said. Meanwhile, the businesses to the north of the theater sustained smoke and water damage.

There are no reported civilians inside the theater, as well as no injuries to the firefighters.

The Stockton Fire Department has asked people to avoid the area while they are in the mop-up stage.

The old Empire Theatre is located in Stockton’s Miracle Mile Shopping District.

The shuttered business has caught fire multiple times over the years. In June 2017, nine businesses were forced out of the building after city officials claimed the property was a fire danger.

In the summer of 2018, the former entertainment venue caught fire three times.

The fire is under control, Stockton Fire said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.