Crews respond to fire at midtown apartment building

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a blaze late Wednesday morning in midtown Sacramento.

Officials said the fire had spread from the first floor into the second floor and attic of a multi-unit building on H Street near 27th Street.

Video posted to the fire department’s Twitter account showed smoke and flames billowing from the building as onlookers watched from several doors down.

Two-Story, multiple unit residential structure. As crews arrived the found heavy fire from the first floor. The fire quickly spread up to the second floor as well as the attic space. Firefighters have contained the majority of the fire. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 17, 2021

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and it is unclear if there were any injuries.

Firefighters said most of the blaze was contained.