SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are responding to a gas leak outside the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a gas line was cut during construction work.

No evacuations were underway, but Wyndham Drive was closed between Valley Hi Drive and Bruceville Road.

Incident info: Ruptured gas line near Wyndham Dr. and Arroyo Vista Dr. on the property of Kaiser South. Gas leak due to construction workers. PG&E on scene. No evacuations taking place at this point. Wyndham Dr. closed between Valley Hi and Bruceville Rd. pic.twitter.com/MUCuoy8KiV — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 27, 2021

