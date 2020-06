RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire is at the scene of a grass fire in Rio Linda.

According the fire department’s Twitter account, the fire is burning off Dry Creek Road is has grown to a few acres.

#MetroFire is o/s of a grass fire on #DryCreekRd in #RioLinda. Reported as a few acres with structures threatened. Standby for further details. pic.twitter.com/lBiF5KCvnI — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 1, 2020

Some structures were threatened, firefighters said.

This is a developing story.