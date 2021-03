GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm blaze late Wednesday afternoon at a home in Granite Bay.

The fire was first reported shortly before 4 p.m., according to the South Placer Fire District.

The home is on Shelborne Drive, west of Folsom Lake.

One person was home at the time, officials said, but no injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.