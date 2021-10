SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters responded to a fire on Scripps Drive near University Avenue Wednesday night.

The exterior of the fire has been extinguished, but the fire department said flames were reported on the second and third floors of the building.

Crews then handled the majority of the interior fire, but they are still dealing with small pockets of fire.

