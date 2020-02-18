Crews respond to wildfire burning north of Sierraville

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews battled a wildfire Monday in Sierra County near Highway 49.

Cal Fire reports the Antelope Fire is burning north of Sierraville along Highway 49 and Fillippini Road.

By Monday night it had burned just over 100 acres and was 50% contained.

Assisting/Not a CAL FIRE incident: #AntelopeFire off Hwy 49 and Fillippini Road, Sierraville in Sierra County. Lead agency: USFS Tahoe National Forest. 120 Acres 30% contained. pic.twitter.com/UVTWf4AYeW — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) February 18, 2020

Just after 6 p.m., Cal Fire and Placer County firefighters were released from the area as other crews stayed behind to mop up for the next few hours.

This story is developing.

39.679628 -120.320135