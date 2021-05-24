Crews responding to chicken barn fire north of Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are responding to a blaze at a chicken barn north of Oakdale that has sent up a large plume of smoke.

The Ceres Fire Department says the fire is burning along 28 Mile Road, which is just north of Oakdale, in the area of Woodward Reservoir Park.

According to the fire department, the flames are also burning surrounding vegetation.

Multiple agencies, including Cal Fire, have been called to help with the firefight.

This story is developing. Check back for details.