Crews responding to fire near homeless encampment on Mack Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are responding to a fire on Mack Road and Tangerine Avenue near a homeless encampment Monday morning.

The fire is currently burning underneath the overpass bridge, according to Sacramento Fire Department’s Capt. Keith Wade. There are no evacuations underway.

The Sacramento Fire Department reported that the fire originated from a broken natural gas line underneath the roadway.

PG&E, along with the fire crews, are responding to and containing the area. The fire is not spreading at this time.

Both sides of Tangerine Avenue are closed.

Incident info: Mack Rd/ Tangerine Ave. dynamic fire conditions from a broken natural gas line underneath the roadway and in close proximity to a homeless encampment. PG&E responding and fire crews are containing the fire and isolating the area. pic.twitter.com/KFqg5LmqY9 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 10, 2021