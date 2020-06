SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are responding to a grass fire near westbound Highway 50 and the transitions to southbound Highway 99 and northbound Business 80, according to Sacramento Fire.

Authorities say traffic in the area will be severely impacted by smoke.

