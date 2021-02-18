‘CrimeDoor’ app allows users to experience crime scenes through augmented reality

(KTXL) – If you ever thought about being the next Sherlock Holmes the augmented reality app, CrimeDoor, may just be your best bet.

The app recreates real crime scenes based on photos, police reports and eyewitness accounts down to the smallest details and puts them in the palm of your hand with the ability to examine the evidence.

“I only had 2 goals. Make the best, most comprehensive, highest-quality experience for a true crime enthusiast,” explained CrimeDoor creator Neil Mandt. “And the second thing was to make the most incredible augmented reality experiences that were ever made related to crime and allowed people to, for the first time, understand a case.”

With more than 600 cases to dive into, from the Menendez Brothers murders to the 1981 Keddie Cabin killings in Plumas County, CrimeDoor gives its users the ability to explore a murder scene as it appeared right after the crime occurred.

“The three-dimensional aspects of a crime scene, or a location that is important to the case, being produced within the CrimeDoor app is revolutionary as far as I’m concerned,” said CrimeDoor advisor Paul Holes.

Holes ought to know, he’s spent the last 30 years as a cold-case detective, most recently working on the Golden State Killer case.

“It’s such a leap in being able to get a feel for the case,” Holes told FOX40. “But then to take that information and put it into this augmented reality, so now I can walk through that scene like I was the original CSI that arrived on the case, I get so much out of that.”

“We have an enormous community out there of people who want to get involved and help the families, and then there’s people that it’s just like a puzzle,” Mandt said. “If they can be a part of a puzzle in some capacity, whether it’s a social component or it’s just them trying to fill that need. There are a lot of reasons people would want to come together and help these families get a resolution.”

To download the CrimeDoor app, click or tap here.