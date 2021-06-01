Crocker Art Museum hosting in-person, virtual events for summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum will be holding a series of in-person and virtual art events for residents of any age this summer.

There are enough events that almost anyone can find something that might peak their interest. Those wanting to learn the basics can join the Beginning Drawing and Color Theory Zoom course.

But if joining another Zoom call does not seem appealing, there is a socially distanced Plein Air Painting course where participants will receive individualized feedback.

The museum will also be hosting Family Fun courses, including one where participants can draw portraits.

There will be more casual events such as exhibitions, tours and art history courses.

Participants in the Artists You Should Know course can learn about Marsden Hartley — “a LGBTQ artist who played a pivotal role in the development of American Modernism.”

Tickets may need to be purchased in advance for some events.

To see the full list of events, click or tap here.