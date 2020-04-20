Crowd gathers at Capitol to protest stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A large crowd converged on the State Capitol building on Monday to protest Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order.

“We can’t be afraid of this virus,” one demonstrator said. “This country doesn’t run, it fights for things and that’s what we’re out here doing is fighting for our freedom.”

Many protesters said they were frustrated that they are not allowed to work.

“I’m in dental. When was the last time you got your teeth cleaned? You know that’s disease, too? We’re not essential, apparently,” one protester said.

“We need to go back to work. It’s time, it’s definitely time,” salon owner Katie Chacon said.

Chacon said the help being offered is not enough.

“We’ve applied for all of the protection programs and we’re not getting any funding, and we don’t want to go into debt with an SPA loan over this,” she said.

Others came because they do not agree with what has been shut down.

“I have a boat. I should be able to put it in the lake and go fishing,” protester Terry Olson said.

Nearly everyone gathered called for the state to reopen now.

“My kids, all five of my kids, are out of work. They’re all laid off,” a demonstrator said. “I want my job back.”

Governor Newsom took a moment to address the protests during his daily news briefing.

“We are deeply focused on what that re-opening looks like,” he said. “We just want to do it in a very deliberative and thoughtful way.”

Newsom also said his understanding was the protest event was licensed by the CHP because most of the crowd was supposed to stay in their cars.

“If you’re going to protest, practice physical distancing,” Newsom said.

However, some did not. As a crowd gathered closer, some like Terry and Rosie Olson backed away.

“You know everyone is excited and they’re not paying attention and they need to,” Rosie said.

“Everybody is too close. I think we need to stay back,” Terry said.