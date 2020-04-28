Weekend crowds rush to Folsom Lake as weather warms

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – Bicyclist Rick Russo was almost giddy that the trails along Folsom Lake can still be used for some exercise.

On Monday, he had plenty of space to roam, an activity he told FOX40 would not be possible if it was not for California’s stay-at-home order.

“There would be a ton more people. The triathletes would be practicing. There would just be a ton of people here, a lot more excitement, a lot more joy,” explained Russo.

But it was more crowded at the lake this past weekend.

While some state parks are currently closed, Folsom Lake remains open. Yet, it only can be accessed by walking or biking. There is no parking.

“I’m guessing that people will just keep coming out because it’s just, you know, it’s so beautiful,” said Gwen, a Folsom Lake visitor.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation said officers have been issuing citations for people illegally parking at parks.

When asking about what measures are being taken to assure social distancing at Folsom Lake, FOX40 received the following statement that reads in part:

State Parks will continue to monitor visitation and social distancing at all state park units and if the safety measures implemented to date are not sufficient to protect public health and slow the spread of COVID-19, additional measures may be taken such as increased enforcement and fully closing parks including trails, restrooms, and other amenities. Adeline Yee, California State Parks Information Officer

With the weather only getting hotter this week, Folsom Lake could once again see bigger crowds looking to cool off.

“But I’m a little worried that then they’ll pull back the restrictions, so I’m hoping people keep their space,” said Gwen.

And while Folsom Lake State Recreation Area does remain open, assuming you can walk or ride your bike toward the lake, places in the vicinity do not remain open. The campground at Beals Point is temporarily closed until further notice.