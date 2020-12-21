CSU Sacramento looks to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the COVID-19 vaccine is made readily available, one local university is hoping it becomes one of the locations that will distribute it.

“We are so ready for this to be over,” said CSU Sacramento pharmacist Janet Dumonchelle.

Officials at CSU Sacramento say that after months of practice giving the flu vaccine, they’re prepared to answer the call to vaccinate for COVID-19.

According to CSU Sacramento, they have a key component necessary to house the vaccine.

Officials said they have the freezers needed to store the vaccine. They also said that they are being considered as a vaccination location by the county.

“It makes sense to utilize our school of nursing and students to help in this effort because it gives them the experience in patient care,” Dumonchelle told FOX40.

Officials said that if they are selected, the vaccine will be available to students, faculty, staff, their family members and possibly the public.

“I know I am and everyone is ready to get back to life,” said Californian Isaiah Allard.

Allard would fall under the regular public but says he’s on the fence when it comes to the vaccine. He did, however, say he remains optimistic.

There is no timeline of when a decision will be made. FOX40 tried to get in touch with Sacramento County Public Health but have not heard back.