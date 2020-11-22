Curfew begins for California counties in the purple reopening tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s new limited curfew affecting 94% of its residents went into effect Saturday night.

“I was expecting that a few weeks ago,” said resident Juan Sandez, of the curfew.

The owner of House of Olive in Roseville says the curfew, which is impacting 41 counties, is a slap in the face to small businesses.

“The governor has put the restaurants in the most difficult and really put our businesses in jeopardy,” said Matthew Oliver, owner of House of Oliver.

Oliver says they can’t operate inside because Placer County is in the purple tier and that the curfew is another restriction stopping them from succeeding.

“I’m glad to know that the coronavirus is only active at 10:01, and it’s not as active before 10:00,” Olive told FOX40.

He says the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control already paid him a visit informing him that they will enforce the curfew. But he adds is he going to continue to operate just as he promised and guaranteed.

FOX40 asked him if he will open past 10 p.m.

“Private businesses meetings and independent training for our staff and for proposed staff are allowed within all of our guidelines. We will conduct those various times after hours,” Oliver said.

While some change or don’t change their hours, B-Side restaurant in midtown Sacramento posted on its door that it will remain closed until early next year.

Down the street, the Shady Lady Saloon is making the same decision after Sunday.

An employee declined to go on camera but said it’s due to the weather and restrictions since they can’t place heaters underneath tents. They plan to reopen early next year.

While people in counties under curfew can’t dine in at restaurants after 10 p.m., take-out and delivery are still available. Grocery stores will also be allowed to remain open after curfew.