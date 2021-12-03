Customers of TRUE Boutique help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault this holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A midtown Sacramento boutique wants to make sure shoppers find the clothes they need while also raising awareness and funds for resources to help survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking.

Customers who purchase something at the TRUE Boutique on 19th and K streets will help fund programs and services offered by WEAVE.

The nonprofit is the primary provider of crisis intervention services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Sacramento County.

WEAVE CEO Beth Hassett spoke with FOX40 on Friday about the important work they do and shared some special deals they’re offering for the annual 12 Days of Midtown holiday kickoff.

“It’s a gift to us if you come shop, but it’s also a gift to the community,” Hassett said. “We want to offer different specials and we want to make it fun, and fun again to come to midtown and shop.”

“The great thing about this store is that it benefits our programs when people shop and it also benefits our clients because clients receive services based on the funds people buying things. But they can also come and shop themselves, so they come and shop with dignity,” she continued.

The boutique is open three days out of the week. Thursdays and Fridays, you can shop from noon until 5 p.m., and on Saturdays, the store is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To donate to WEAVE, click or tap here.