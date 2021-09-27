CVS locations offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

(KTXL) — It’s been less than a week since the Centers and Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for certain groups, and hundreds of CVS stores across California are now offering the third shot.

More than 580 CVS locations in California began offering the booster shot Friday.

People who are age 65 and older, residents in long-term care centers, anyone between ages 50 and 64 who have high risk underlying medical conditions, and those with weakened immune systems are qualified for a third dose.

The CDC said younger people at higher risk from the coronavirus because of health conditions or their jobs would also qualify.

This only applies if you received two Pfizer vaccines doses.

So, what happens if you want a booster but are one of the millions of people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines?

The CDC says to wait, for now. CDC officials are expected to address booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson soon, but an exact date is uncertain.