Cyclist seen on video barely escaping crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Surveillance video shared by the California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento office shows a cyclist barely escape injury when a car and a van collided right next to him in a crosswalk.

Officials say the crash happened along Florin Road and Palmer House Drive, but did not say when.

The video shows the man walk away with his bike. The post on the CHP’s Facebook page joked the man was likely off to buy lottery tickets.

Investigators said neither driver involved in the crash mentioned the cyclist.