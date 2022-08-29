MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A cyclist in Modesto was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday morning.

Modesto police said a driver was headed eastbound on Yosemite Boulevard, near Parry Avenue, just before 11 a.m. According to police, the cyclist entered the road from an unknown direction and was struck.

The cyclist was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to email Officer Ryan Olson at OlsonR@modestopd.com.