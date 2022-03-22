RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) – A Czech man who had only been in the U.S. for less than a week was arrested Monday night after police allege he hit a California Highway Patrol officer.

At 7:19 p.m., officials said the CHP issued a “be on the lookout” alert after an on-duty Napa sergeant was injured in a hit-and-run.

The CHP sergeant who was struck is expected to fully recover after his leg was broken.

A little over an hour later, a deputy spotted the vehicle involved in the crash on Highway 12 and North 5th Street, the Rio Vista Police Department said.

Police said the deputy, who was temporarily working the night shift for the police department, stopped the driver and detained him. He was later arrested by CHP officials.

The driver’s name has not been released, but the CHP said he is from the Czech Republic and does not speak English.