DA announces arrests in operation meant to take guns off Sacramento’s streets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A SWAT team and officers from several law enforcement agencies converged on a Sacramento neighborhood Wednesday as they served more than a dozen search warrants throughout the city.

It was the culmination of the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office working on more than 100 search warrants over the past six months. It resulted in 26 arrests and the seizure of 23 firearms at 19 locations in Sacramento.

The DA said action needed to be taken with the number of guns on the street of Sacramento.

“We’ve seen an uptick, upwards of 30% in our homicide rates and even higher in shootings. And that is a consistent statistic and perhaps higher in even other jurisdictions,” said Anne Marie Schubert.

Sacramento police took the lead with agencies from the state and federal levels as they targeted gangs and other gun-related violence.

Schubert believes the increase in violence and crime comes from the influx of billions of dollars of unemployment fraud.

“We have to be aggressive on this. The fact of the matter is that gun violence is killing our community,” Schubert said.

The next step is prosecution, Schubert said.