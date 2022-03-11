SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A man was convicted by a jury Friday on 41 counts of child molestation and exploitation charges involving 12 victims, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA said defendant Michael Leonard had prior felony and misdemeanor convictions of child molestation. Prosecutors said he has nearly a 16-year history of luring children into his home, where he molested and exploited them.

He frequently met his victims at different children’s events or venues, and they were between 8 to 13 years old, according to the DA.

Before Friday’s conviction, prosecutors said Leonard spoke to minors about sex and wanted to inappropriately film a child. He was arrested after law enforcement received a tip about the inappropriate video Leonard wanted to make.

Leonard is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1 and faces life in prison. He’s currently behind bars at the Sacramento County Main Jail.