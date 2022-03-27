SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Last weekend, homeowner Henry Suwinsky claimed he was attacked by a potential renter but after the charges were dropped, the potential renter told FOX40 his side of the story.

Titus Whiteside was arrested based on Suwinsky’s claim and said that he was wrongly put in jail for three days.

Before his arraignment, he was released from jail and the charges were dropped.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, which include a cell phone recorded video and the underlying police reports, there is not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against any of the individuals attempting to rent a room and sustain a conviction on the guilt beyond a reasonable doubt standard,” a statement from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office read in part.

Whiteside said he and his girlfriend paid an initial $900 deposit but once they showed up to move in last Sunday, Whiteside said Suwinsky demanded another $900 which they never agreed to pay when they made the rental agreement.

“It was already, ‘Get the F out of the house if you don’t have the money right now.’ He snapped from there, then we didn’t know what to do,” Whiteside said.

Whiteside captured the confrontation on his cellphone, which the DA’s office reviewed.

Suwinsky told FOX40 he grabbed a knife to defend himself but he was issued a citation by Sacramento police for brandishing the weapon.

The DA’s office would not comment on the charge, saying they’re still awaiting police reports.

Whiteside explained that the video he recorded stopped momentarily when he disarmed Suwinsky.

“I used the phone, as I was recording, that’s why the video footage stopped because I had to strike him a couple times with the phone. The phone has glass on it. I think the phone might have cut him up or something like that,” said Whiteside.

Whiteside said he and his girlfriend’s IDs were posted to social media. This has resulted in online threats and posts calling the two of them scammers.

Whiteside said he’s warning other prospective renters to think twice from posting ads to Craigslist.

“He found me. I didn’t find him. I placed an ad, looking. People like him, they go for desperate tenants. And then something like this can happen to you,” Whiteside warned.