MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office announced that charges were filed against a Linda woman, who allegedly drowned her two children.

Courtney Roxanne Williams, 25, was arrested April 7 for allegedly killing her two sons, Ronin Williams, 2, and five-month old Holden Williams.

The DA is charging the 25-year-old with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse resulting in death.

Courtney Roxanne Williams remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday at 3 p.m. She is currently facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.