SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former nurse was convicted by a jury Tuesday of sexually assaulting two female patients, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to the DA’s office, Gregory Harms sexually assaulted two victims on separate occasions in 2011 and 2019.

Harms was working as a nurse at an unidentified Carmichael surgery center on April 2011. Prosecutors said one of the victims was a patient and Harms was her assigned nurse at the medical facility.

While the victim was in an incapacitated state while recovering from surgery, prosecutors said Harms sexually assaulted her and she immediately reported the assault.

Harms worked as a nurse at a Folsom hospital in 2019 where the other victim was a patient in January of that year. When the victim was a patient at the hospital, the DA’s office said she was unable to move her arms and legs or speak. The only way she was able to communicate was by using a thumbs up or down signal and she had limited writing capabilities.

Harms was later assigned as the victim’s nurse and when he entered her room, the DA said he tied her only working hand to the hospital bed and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Immediately after the sexual assault, prosecutors said a respiratory therapist entered the room and found that the victim was in distress and tied to the bed. She was untied and later reported the assault to authorities.

During a trial, the jury found the allegations of Harms tying the victim to the bed during the sexual assault to be true, the DA said.

Harms was arrested by Folsom police on Nov. 8, 2019, after a lengthy investigation that also uncovered the victim from 2011.

In January 2021, a woman filed a lawsuit against Methodist Hospital of Sacramento claiming that Harms sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions in December 2016. Harms was her night nurse in the intensive care unit.

In the lawsuit, the woman said she was told by staff that she was “hallucinating” being sexually assaulted by Harms. The woman was a patient at the hospital after being treated for a pulmonary embolism.

She reported the assault in January 2017 after regaining her speech, but investigators closed the case after hospital staff told police she imagined the assault due to her poor condition and being heavily medicated.

Harms is facing 29 years to life in prison for the assaults in 2011 and 2019 and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.