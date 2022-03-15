SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A man who inappropriately touched a child during her Zoom class was convicted by a jury on child molestation charges Tuesday.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Chue Vang repeatedly went behind the victim, grabbed her by her hips and thrust into her body on Aug. 25, 2020.

The DA’s office said the victim was logged into her special education class online during Vang’s actions. During the trial, the DA said the jury “found true the victim was particularly vulnerable.”

While Vang was inappropriately touching his victim, prosecutors said teachers and class aides saw his actions through Zoom and immediately reported him to authorities.

Vang faces up to eight years in prison and is set to be sentenced on April 22.