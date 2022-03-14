SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for his involvement in a 2019 shooting in South Natomas that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Adrian Castillo will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Castillo was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder by a jury in November 2021 for killing Kenyatta Dawson in 2019.

The jury found allegations of using a gun and killing Dawson in a drive-by shooting to be true, according to the release. Castillo and a 17-year-old minor were arrested by Sacramento police for a shooting that took place near the Natomas Marketplace in November of 2019.

Castillo was 23 at the time and was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail while the minor was booked at Juvenile Hall. The juvenile was not named in the DA’s press release.

Sacramento police investigators said on Nov. 8, 2019, officers responded to reports of a car crash and shots fired in South Natomas at the intersection between San Juan Road and Truxel Road at around 10:54 p.m.

When officers arrived, investigators said they discovered a car crashed into another vehicle with one person dead inside from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers found another gunshot victim alive on the street and was taken to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition, investigators said.

Both victims were in the same car before the crash happened and passengers in the other vehicle were not involved in the shooting and didn’t have any injuries, according to investigators.

Before the shooting took place, the DA’s office said Castillo and the 17-year-old minor arranged to sell a “ghost gun” to a buyer at the Natomas Marketplace parking lot. The DA’s office said the gun was exchanged for an envelope and the buyer shorted Castillo.

After realizing the buyer shorted him, prosecutors said Castillo directed the 17-year-old to follow the buyer’s car.

“There were two other males and two females who were also in the buyer’s car, with Mr. Dawson driving,” the DA’s office wrote.

“No one else in the car had any interest in the gun purchase,” according to the release.

When Castillo caught up to the buyer’s car on Truxel Road, the DA said he fired 10 rounds of a .45 caliber Glock at the car with all five occupants inside.

Prosecutors said Dawson was killed instantly and the car sped out of control until it crashed into another vehicle. After the buyer’s car crashed, the DA’s office said Castillo drove towards it and shot at it six more times with a second gun.

According to the DA, the gun buyer was shot through the jaw and both legs with both of their jaw bones broken.

Prosecutors said the gun bought from Castillo was found inside in the buyer’s car without ammunition and there wasn’t any evidence anyone in the buyer’s car returned fire.

The DA’s office said Castillo fled the scene, but was arrested by Sacramento police days later. Prosecutors said police recovered the Glock which was illegally altered to a fully-automatic weapon. Both guns were legally purchased and registered to Castillo, the DA’s office said.