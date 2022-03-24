SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A Lodi man was found guilty on Thursday for his role in the 2018 deadly shooting of podiatrist Thomas Shock.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced that Robert Elmo Lee, 83, of Lodi was convicted on first-degree murder charges in the killing of Shock with a special circumstance of murder for financial gain. Lee was also found guilty of orchestrating the murder of Shock, the DA’s office said.

On Aug. 1, 2018, Shock, who was a retired podiatrist, was shot multiple times while in his doorway on Rivergate Drive, according to investigators.

Shock was 67.

Lee was involved in the murder with Mallory Stewart, Christopher Costello and Raymond Jacquett IV.

Recently, the DA’s office said Stewart pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, as well as a weapons enhancement charge, for his role as the shooter. Costello was found guilty for his role in 2021 and Jacquett was sentenced in December 2019.

Lee and Stewart are scheduled for sentencing on May 16, 2022.

Thank you to Deputy District Attorney Ted McGarvey for his continued pursuit of justice for the victim and the shock family. I also extend my gratitude to the dedicated Lodi Police Department detectives for their thorough investigative work and Chief Sierra Brucia for his unparalleled leadership. The conclusion of this sends a clear message that my office will hold those who harm members of our community accountable to the full extent of the law. San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar