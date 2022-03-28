SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday for an assault at a Citrus Heights homeless camp last year, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted Jeffrey Cross of assault with force likely to produce bodily injury, threatening and intimidating a witness.

On May 31, 2021, Citrus Heights police responded to a call regarding an assault at a homeless camp on Greenback Lane. The DA said the victim knew Cross and he told police that was kicked by the defendant. The victim lost consciousness and prosecutors claim Cross’ kick may have been a factor.

Police discovered the victim had dried blood on the side of his face and a red mark in the area of his ribs, the DA said.

Prosecutors said a witness told police that Cross punched and kicked the victim multiple times. The witness also became a victim, telling police that he fell backwards onto the ground after Cross hit him in the face, the DA said.

In a follow-up investigation, prosecutors said both victims identified Cross in a photo line-up. One of the victims said Cross threatened him and ordered him to keep quiet, the DA said.

During a March 2 trial, the DA’s office said allegations of Cross having prior convictions were found true by a jury.

Cross had prior convictions of involuntary manslaughter with the use of a firearm, criminal threats and first-degree burglary.